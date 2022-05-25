Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board: report

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the company’s board effective today, according to The Hill.

The move was not unexpected following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's multi-billion-dollar bid to purchase the platform.

The announcement comes on the same day that Twitter held its annual shareholder meeting.

"As we shared back in November, Jack would be leaving the Board when ‘his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders,'" a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

Dorsey stepped down as the company’s CEO in November, with the company announcing that Parag Agrawal, who had been its chief technical officer, would replace Dorsey and take his seat on the board.

Dorsey has been highly critical of Twitter’s board, saying in an April tweet that it has "consistently been the dysfunction of the company."

Twitter's board announced last month that it would accept Musk's offer to purchase the company for $44 billion.

Musk put his initial plans to purchase the social media platform on hold earlier this month due to what he said were concerns about spam and fake accounts on the platform.

Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk’s acquisition of the platform last month.

Agrawal declined to offer an update on the status of Musk's $44 billion acquisition at the social media giant's shareholder meeting, citing "regulatory and other reasons."

