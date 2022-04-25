Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to Musk takeover: 'Elon is the singular solution I trust'

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Monday, suggesting that he supports the move.

"Elon is the singular solution I trust," Dorsey said in a Twitter thread about what Twitter means to him.

"I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey began.

"The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both," he wrote. "Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," the former CEO added. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

"Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one," Dorsey wrote. "This is also [current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal]'s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart."

"I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation," he concluded. "Around the world, and into the stars!"