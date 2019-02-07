Howard Schultz will 'absolutely release' tax returns if he runs for president

Howard Schultz will release his tax returns if he runs for president as an independent candidate, the former Starbucks CEO pledged on Thursday.

Speaking at Purdue University, Schultz said Americans “deserve to see the tax returns of anybody who is running for president.”

“I promise I will absolutely release my tax returns,” he said.

President Trump broke with modern history when he opted not to release his own tax documents in the runup to the 2016 elections. Democrats have seized on the decision, claiming that the returns could show evidence of nefarious behavior or provide greater information on his business dealings with foreign countries.

Schultz has faced criticism over his flirtation with a presidential run from Democrats, who argue it would give the election to Trump because a third choice would drive votes away from the party’s candidate.

Addressing that backlash, Schuzltz said his final decision would be based upon whether it would indeed help make Trump’s re-election a possibility.

“Trump must not serve a second term,” he said.