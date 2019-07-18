Home Depot’s Ken Langone rips Bernie Sanders over Medicare for All: Show me your record

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone on Thursday sounded off on Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his Medicare for All plan.

“Let me tell you something about this guy and about us,” Langone told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “He’s talking about doing something [about health care], but we’re doing something, it’s a big difference. He sits up there with a microphone and pontificates and talks about this, that and the other thing. Bernie, show me your record. Let’s go back on your life and show me what you did for someone else.”

Langone’s comments come on the heels of the 2020 presidential hopeful firing back at critics on Wednesday saying the debate over Medicare for All is about “greed and profits” in the health care industry.

“The debate we are currently having in this campaign and this country has nothing to do with health care, but it has everything to do with the greed and profits of the health care industry,” Sanders said during a speech at George Washington University.

Langone donated $100 million in August 2018 to New York University to support free tuition for medical students.