The reason older generations are happier than millennials

The key to being happy might be as simple as not working.

Continue Reading Below

Adults who are 55 years old or older are much more content than their millennial and younger counterparts, according to a study of 2,000 adults commissioned by Riviera Travel.

The top reason: retirement.

“So many younger and middle-aged adults are just starting out professionally and end up devoting the majority of their time to work,” said StudyFinds, which published a review of the research. “These exhausting times can make it feel like life isn’t getting any easier.” For those over the age of 55, though, “retirement can be a light at the end of the 9-5 tunnel.”

Other studies back up that claim.

Research from The American Institute of Stress showed that workplace stress is among the top causes of adult anxiety. More than 80 percent of U.S. workers suffer from work stress, U.S. businesses lose up to $300 billion each year as a result of employee stress and work-related stress causes 120,000 deaths and $190 billion in health care costs a year.

WORKERS ARE MORE STRESSED TODAY THAN BEFORE, DATA SHOWS

So, the prospect of time off can make some workers much happier. Riviera’s study found that of older respondents who are retired, 70 percent said they have ample time to pursue their hobbies. About 74 percent said they work out regularly, while another 74 percent go out to eat at least once a month and 32 percent get together with friends on a weekly basis. Nearly 20 percent go to a concert once a month and 31 percent attend annual music fests.

49% OF WORKERS ARE STRESSED OUT: HERE ARE THE BIGGEST CULPRITS

What’s more, 39 percent have spent more than 20 days on vacation in the past year, and said waiting to do most of their traveling allowed them to be more financially equipped. Less than 30 percent of respondents under the age of 35 reported the same, the data showed.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Aside from a few other perks, like being able to watch more Netflix and YouTube, older respondents said their overall mental health is better, too. About 70 percent, in fact, said they feel happier and more content while only 30 percent of that cohort reported stress.

For those under the age of 35, 60 percent said they frequently experience anxiety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS