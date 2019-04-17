49% of workers are stressed out: here are some of the biggest office culprits

On the heels of April being dubbed National Stress Awareness Month, a new survey found that nearly half of Americans workers are battling the condition at work.

Continue Reading Below

While not all stress is bad, too much of it could lead to extreme health problems like obesity, heart disease and asthma.

LinkedIn polled more than 2,800 workers and found that 49 percent of them are the feeling strain on the job with Generation Xers - the cohort born between about 1965 and 1985 the most fragile at 54 percent, followed by Baby Boomers at 48 percent, and Millennials at 46 percent.

Of the Gen Xers polled, a majority said job security causes them the most pressure, while Millennials tend to feel more stress about their sense of purpose in their work compared to other generations.

As for what levels are feeling the burn the most, LinkedIn found that middle managers tend to be the most stressed from their workload, while individual contributors are likely to feel stress because they don't feel a sense of belonging at work or they don't believe they have the right tools to do their jobs properly. However, executive-level stress was the highest at 61 percent due to work-life balance issues.

Advertisement

Overall, 50 percent of men report being stressed at work compared to 48 percent of women.

These are the five biggest stress drivers at work, according to the survey

1. Work-life Balance/Workload - 70 percent

2. Confidence in job future - 64 percent

3. Sense of purpose / direction - 64 percent

4. Colleagues/ work politics - 63 percent

5. Access to tools to do your job - 62 percent