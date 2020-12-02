Goya CEO: Greatest economy on Earth is losing its freedom

Goya Foods president and CEO Bob Unanue says his company has done well despite social media backlash for meeting with President Trump over the summer, but he is concerned for the nation.

Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country, just doubled its production with an $80 million facility in Texas to meet the increasing sales demands.

"We're the land of the free and the home of the brave, although we're losing our freedom and we're losing our courage," Unanue told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"Here we are, sitting, the greatest economy on the Earth led by President Trump and that's why we're blessed, with regulations at bay, but the problem is we're in an election year," he added.

Noting that he's been censored on Twitter, Unanue believes Americans no longer have free expression.

"We're controlled by social media. Anything that doesn't go along with their agenda and narrative is not permissible. We've lost our courage. We are the greatest country on earth but we've lost the freedom and we have to get back to work," he said.

He lamented that politicians have blamed the coronavirus on Trump and "weaponized" it against the American worker.

"Goya sells to the masses and the masses have been put out of work," he explained, and he added that the politicians should be fired instead of the millions in the restaurant industry who are now unemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"They turned their weapons, in a political year, on the masses. This is discrimination against the working class. We're not teaching our children. We're not working," he said.

Unanue, who lives and voted in Texas, said he was issued a mail-in ballot from New Jersey but points out social media had a "tremendous effect" on the election by silencing one side and allowing the other to speak.

