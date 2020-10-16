How a Goya boycott led to a 'buycott'

First, the Goya Foods boycott turned into a “buycott.” Now the largest Hispanic-owned foods company is finding favorable backlash in the wake of the CEO’s praise for President Trump.

Company sales have been “fantastic” and “historic” following the controversy surrounding his positive comments for President Trump in July, according to CEO Robert Unanue.

“Our sales went up significantly since the pandemic,” Unanue told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “We did well because the restaurant business declined 70% but we also did well because of the backlash of a boycott to a buycott. We have our traditional customers, we kept them, but we also have new customers.”

It didn’t take long for Goya beans to become a weapon of politicization after the CEO spoke at a White House event for a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, where he expressed his blessings for the President and called him “a builder.” Unanue was one of several Hispanic leaders attending the executive order signing to allow more taxpayer support to be invested in private and charter schools, in aim to “improve access by Hispanic Americans to education and opportunities.”

Celebrities, politicians and other popular figures took to social media to condemn Goya Foods, with hashtags like #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goaway circulating on Twitter.

Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, for example, tweeted out her disapproval, saying she would find alternatives to one of Goya’s signature seasonings.

Even renowned Chef José Andres chimed in on social media, accusing Trump of leaving Latinos and many Americans hungry and neglecting Hispanics amid the pandemic.

The criticism towardsthe food brand and Trump prompted a counter-boycott and even inspired Goya Food supporters to contribute to a GoFundMe in efforts to buy Goya products for food pantries. The campaign has raised more than $300,000.

As the New Jersey-based company continues to see a significant growth in sales since the clash, its CEO continues to stand by President Trump and conveyed his blessings for his COVID-19 recovery.

Unanue told Varney, “In a little bit more than a week, he’s dancing 'YMCA' in incredible energy and encouraging all of us. This is sent from God, and we need to put God back in our country. We are one nation, under God. If we’re not under God, we are not indivisible.”

