Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Howard Schultz
Published

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz moves to Florida from Washington state

Howard Schultz's Florida move comes week after Starbucks announces Nashville office amid Washington's push for 'millionaires tax'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and his wife announced they’ve moved to Florida for their "retirement phase," leaving Washington state after nearly half a century.

Schultz shared the news in a post on LinkedIn, recounting how he, his wife Sheri, and their golden retriever Jonas, made the move from New York City to Seattle 44 years ago.

"We were starting a new life," Shultz wrote, recalling how Sheri would be their primary income earner as he started a new job "at a place called Starbucks" in September 1982.

Schultz would later become the coffee company's CEO, serving in the position from 1986 to 2000, from 2008 to 2017, and as its interim CEO from 2022 to 2023.

STARBUCKS TO OPEN NEW OFFICE IN NASHVILLE, MOVE SOME JOBS FROM SEATTLE

CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz speaking in Seattle

Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks, speaks during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle, Washington March 19, 2014. (David Ryder / Reuters Photos)

"The spirit of continuing forward has long underpinned our approach to life—in business, in philanthropy and most importantly, as a family," Schultz wrote. "For those of you who know us well, we have entered the ‘retirement’ phase of our lives. (A term we are both just getting used to.)"

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz testifying before Senate

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies about the company's labor and union practices during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2023.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Schultz added that he and Sheri moved to Miami, where they were enjoying the sunshine and being close to their kids on the East Coast as they raised their own families.

"We will be forever grateful for the memories made in Seattle and the relationships built along the way," Schultz wrote. "To the family, friends and partners who made Seattle our home for so many years, thank you."

STARBUCKS' TURNAROUND PLAN SHOWS PROMISE IN US AS SALES GROWTH RETURNS FOR FIRST TIME IN 2 YEARS

Schultz has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The news of Schultz’s move to Florida comes a week after Starbucks said it will be opening a new corporate office in Nashville.

A shot of a Starbucks store in Manhattan.

People pass by a Starbucks coffee shop in Manhattan, New York, on Jan. 15, 2025.  (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Both announcements come as Washington state has been working to pass what has been dubbed the "millionaires tax," which would impose a 9.9% income tax on households earning more than $1 million annually.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 100.77 +1.00 +1.00%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Washington State House of Representatives passed the controversial bill in a 51-46 vote. The bill must now be confirmed by the State Senate before Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson can sign it into law.