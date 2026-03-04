Starbucks to open new office in Nashville, move some jobs from Seattle

Starbucks is growing its corporate footprint and plans to open a new office in the South later this year.

The Seattle-based coffee company will establish an office in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of its broader plan to expand across North America, especially in the central U.S., the South and parts of the Northeast, according to an internal message sent Tuesday and reviewed by FOX Business.

"To support these ambitions, we have made the decision to establish a strategic presence in the Southeast region of the U.S., and will be opening an office in Nashville, Tennessee, later this calendar year," the company said.

The new Nashville office will be home to some of the teams that manage Starbucks’ supply chain across North America.

"We see Nashville, Tennessee, as an ideal location to open an office and establish a more strategic presence in the Southeast region of the U.S.," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in a statement. "The city offers a deep, talented and growing workforce, making it a desirable location for us."

The plans were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

"Included in this office will be our direct and indirect sourcing and sourcing operations teams, which will serve our North America operations, bringing together current and future sourcing roles in a geographic location that offers access to great talent and better proximity to key suppliers," the company said.

Seattle will remain the chain's North America and global support headquarters.

Starbucks plans to offer relocation opportunities to dozens of Seattle-based employees, while also opening additional roles in the Nashville market over time, according to the Journal.

Employees who choose not to move may receive severance pay and can apply for other open roles within the company, the Journal reported.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee welcomed the announcement, saying the state’s business-friendly environment continues to attract major companies.

"Companies across the nation recognize that Tennessee’s strong values and fiscally-conservative approach are good for business, and we are proud to welcome another Fortune 500 company like Starbucks to our state," Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. "We’re grateful they have chosen to build a future in the Volunteer State and will create quality jobs for Tennesseans."

Nashville is already home to large employers such as Bridgestone and HCA Healthcare.

In-N-Out is also expected to open a 100,000-square-foot eastern territory office near Nashville late this year.