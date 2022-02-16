FAA head who tried to rebuild agency's reputation resigns

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down.

Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He reportedly told President Biden, "It is time to go home."

Dickson guided the agency that had been criticized for its oversight of Boeing and handling questions about the impact 5G interference will have on aircraft.

In a letter to FAA staff, Dickson said he was proud of his tenure. He'll step down March 31.

FAA SAYS UNRULY AIRLINE PASSENGER REPORTS DOWN 50% SO FAR IN 2022

"The agency is in a better place than it was two years ago, and we are positioned for great success," he said.

Two crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max airplane took place before Dickson became administrator.

Under Dickson, the agency took nearly two years to approve changes that Boeing made and allow the plane to return to flying.

The most recent controversy involving the agency was over whether new high-speed wireless service can interfere with instruments on planes.

Telecommunications companies agreed to delay their rollout of the service near busy airports, following pressure from the FAA, the Transportation Department and the White House.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FAA was criticized over not reacting faster to the potential interference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.