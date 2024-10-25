Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's net worth jumps $26B after Tesla shares surge

Tesla released its 3rd-quarter earnings on Wednesday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk added more than $26 billion to his wealth on Thursday after shares of the electric vehicle maker surged in response to its strong quarterly results.

Musk's fortune also posted gains on Friday, increasing by $4.3 billion since the end of Thursday's trading, Forbes' real-time wealth tracker showed. His net worth hovered around $274.1 billion as of Friday morning.

Tesla shares went on a tear in the wake of the release of its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. It reported a 7.8% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue and a 16.9% jump in third-quarter net income. Its gross margin, meanwhile, came in at 19.8%.

Elon Musk SpaceX

Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on Aug. 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In its quarterly shareholder presentation, the electric vehicle maker said it "expect[s] to achieve slight growth in vehicle deliveries in 2024" in spite of "ongoing macroeconomic conditions." Delivery of affordable Tesla models was "still on-track" for the first half of 2025, it also said.

TSLA TESLA INC. 267.24 +6.76 +2.60%

Musk told analysts and investors that Tesla was "profitable despite a very challenging automotive environment" and remained bullish about the company’s autonomous vehicle efforts, including the recently unveiled Cybercab.

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles seen on display at a store in Tokyo. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

His current net worth comfortably maintains his status as the richest person in the world, according to Forbes. 

Behind Musk, fellow billionaires Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos held the second- and third-place spots on the outlet’s real-time ranking with net worths of $213.9 billion and $206.9 billion, respectively.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk arrives at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A report from Informa Connect Academy projected in September that Musk could become the first-ever trillionaire within the next couple of years. It also suggested Tesla’s market capitalization could hit $1 trillion by 2025.

