Elon Musk's most interesting tweets of 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk made many waves over the past year since offering to buy Twitter in mid-April. After a months-long saga that involved Musk changing his mind about the purchase and numerous lawsuits, the $44 billion acquisition was officially completed in October.

He’s gained over eight million followers since acquiring the social media company and now has more than 122 million followers – the most behind only former President Barack Obama.

Musk uses Twitter to express his personal views on anything ranging from fragrances to the latest spending bill in Congress to asking users how the platform should be run. Musk is gaining nearly 270,000 followers a day. He was among the platform’s most influential users before his takeover, and he’s only made more headlines since.

1: 'I made an offer'

Musk announced his offer to buy Twitter, tweeting a link to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. This announcement was followed by mixed reactions from the tech community, celebrities and the public.

He followed up in a subsequent tweet saying, "Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law."

2. New sheriff in town

On the day Musk's acquisition of the social media company became official, he tweeted, "the bird is freed."

3. Drink up

In an April tweet, Musk said: "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

Last month, Musk made the official announcement that he would be bringing in a new CEO, but he gave no clear timeline as to when. He later tweeted that he will step down as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" to step in.

4. 'The finest fragrance on Earth'

Musk launched a new perfume called "Burnt Hair." In a tweet, he described it as "the finest fragrance on Earth." The perfume is apparently sold out until next year.

5. Musk vs. Putin

Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat," with the "stakes" being Ukraine, in a tweet less than a month after the war broke out.

6. 'Let that sink in!'

Musk tweeted a video on Oct. 26 of himself bringing a sink into Twitter headquarters the day before completing the takeover deal. "Entering Twitter HQ- let that sink in!" he captioned the viral video, which received nearly 48 million views.

7. Speak freely

Musk tweeted in April, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

A self-described "free speech absolutist," he stayed true to form by reinstating the suspended accounts of former President Donald Trump, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in November.

But Musk recently faced a backlash for suspending the accounts of several journalists.

8. Musk flexes his Second Amendment rights

In a photo of his bedside table, Musk shows two guns, cans of diet Coke and a painting of George Washington.

9. 'Comedy is now legal on Twitter'

The October tweet received more than 2.3 million likes, and it came just one day after his takeover.

10. ‘Nice knowin ya'

This morbid tweet received more than 1.8 million likes and 171,000 retweets.