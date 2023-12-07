Elon Musk calls for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired

Elon Musk has called for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired for not pulling advertisements from Meta platforms in light of an investigation that alleges Facebook and Instagram are steering child predators to kids.

In a series of posts on his platform X Thursday morning, Musk assailed Iger for his management of the Magic Kingdom and wrote that "Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company."

Musk, who has been a vocal opponent of woke culture and Disney’s decision to embrace it, launched his tirade against Iger just before 10 a.m. when posting about a story on X describing a civil lawsuit filed by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook and Instagram have promoted underage accounts to purported child predators and alleges that Meta’s algorithms showed underage users sexually explicit images.

"Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand-up guy," Musk wrote.

"Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger [sic]? You are endorsing this material!" Musk then wrote a few minutes later while sharing the story on X.

As other X users chimed in on the conversations, Musk then wrote, "Why do their Chief Marketing Officers endorse child trafficking!? Let’s ask them."

And then, when another user asked why Disney hadn’t fired Iger, Musk argued he should get the sack.

"He should be fired immediately," Musk wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Musk has locked horns with Iger in recent weeks after Disney and other major businesses decided to leave X following Musk’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO has denied the claims, but advertisers including Paramount Global, Apple, Warner Brothers Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment, don’t appear to be coming back any time soon.

Last week, in a now-viral profanity-laced clip, Musk accused those advertisers of effectively blackmailing him to get in line.

"If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f--- yourself," Musk said, during an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit.

Musk has struggled to bring financial success to X since he bought it in October 2022.

Monthly U.S. ad revenue has declined by at least 55% year-over-year each month since billionaire Elon Musk took over, according to third-party data provided to Reuters.