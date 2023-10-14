Former Twitter employee's legal action last volley after Elon Musk's controversial takeover of company

Behind-the-scenes accusations of Elon Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter — now called X — is coming to light in court filings.

A former employee, Yao Yue, who worked as a principal software engineer, said she was illegally fired late last year in retaliation for her internet posts that challenged the company's return-to-office policy, according to legal action filed Friday by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.

The complaint alleged X violated the National Labor Relations Act, which protects private-sector employees' "fundamental right" to seek better working conditions without fear of retaliation.

Yue was allegedly fired after she attempted to organize other Twitter workers who were upset about Musk's sudden October takeover and subsequent jarring changes to the company's work requirements.

"Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company," Musk allegedly emailed Twitter employees, according to a CNBC report.

"If you can physically make it to an office and you don’t show up, resignation accepted," Musk said, according to Yue's NLRB complaint, which allegedly angered several workers.

There are at least six other NLRB complaints against Twitter and Musk for alleged retaliatory firings. Three are closed, and three remain open.

Yue responded to Musk's demand to return to the office with a post on Twitter telling fellow workers, "Don't resign, let him fire you."

A few days later, she was terminated in violation of the National Labor Relations Act, according to the complaint.

"Ms. Yue alleges that Twitter chose her for layoff in retaliation for her attempt to organize her co-workers not to resign, so they would have better legal footing to challenge any separation from Twitter," the document said, according to CNBC.

The complaint accused X of "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed."

The company has denied wrongdoing in the cases in which it has filed responses, Reuters reported.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 30 in San Francisco.

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last October and later renamed it X. He began his ownership with a round of firings, including top executives, laying off more than half of its workforce as a cost-cutting measure.

The company is facing a series of lawsuits stemming from the layoffs, including claims that it targeted women and workers with disabilities and that it failed to pay promised severance to laid off employees, according to a report by Reuters.