Elon Musk receives Bill Ackman proposal for new Tesla headquarters

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly debates whether to relocate the automaker’s headquarters from California, activist investor Bill Ackman offered the entrepreneur an alternative proposal.

In a tweet to Musk on Thursday, Ackman said Musk should consider teaming up with the Howard Hughes Corporation, which develops and operates “master-planned” communities, to create a new headquarters.

He specifically pointed Musk to a community in Las Vegas, which would be close to the company’s Nevada Gigafactory.

TESLA'S TEXAS TAXES: ELON MUSK COULD BENEFIT FROM LONE STAR STATE GIGAFACTORY

TESLA'S CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN MOVE TO TEXAS GAINS TRACTION, GOVERNOR SAYS 'PERFECT FIT'

Ackman is chair of the board at the Howard Hughes Corp.

A Tesla spokesperson did not return FOX Business’ request for comment on Ackman’s proposal.

The communities include housing for residents, parks, public and private schools, houses of worship, shopping centers, medical facilities and business operations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, Musk has been feuding with California over restrictions that initially left him unable to reopen his plant in Alameda County, although county officials ultimately agreed to let some operations resume. The disagreement caused him to threaten to relocate Tesla’s headquarters to Nevada or Texas.

Tesla's production workers are reportedly returning to work Friday at Tesla's Alameda County location.

Musk, who has been openly critical of national lockdown policies, dropped a lawsuit against the county this week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE