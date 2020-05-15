Tesla's coronavirus-driven move to Texas gains traction, governor says 'perfect fit'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Will Tesla pick Texas for its next factory?

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week he had talked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about moving some of the company’s facilities to the state.

“It’s true,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday. “Texas is a perfect fit for Tesla.”

The California-based electric automaker has already picked Austin, Texas, for its next factory, industry news website Electrek reported Friday, citing an unidentified source.

A Tesla spokesperson didn't immediately respond to questions from FOX Business.

Musk wants to move the project even faster than Tesla developed its Shanghai Gigafactory, according to the report. The company would start with a general assembly line and then continue building out the factory to boost production capacity. The facility could be producing the electric Cybertruck pickup truck by late 2021.

The CEO pointed to Texas last Saturday as one possible state where Tesla could move its headquarters and “future programs” as he feuded with local health officials in California who wouldn’t give the company the all-clear to reopen its Fremont, California factory aid the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk also pointed to Nevada as a possible future home for Tesla. His Boring Company finished building its second tunnel under Las Vegas this week.

However, a new factory in Texas would not be directly related to the coronavirus stay-home order, Electrek reported. Musk has previously said he planned to build a factory for Cybertruck production somewhere in the central U.S.

