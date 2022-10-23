Expand / Collapse search
Costa Rica authorities find wreckage believed to be from plane carrying German entrepreneur

The downed plane is believed to have been a private plane carrying Schaller and some of his family members

German entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, known for his line of fitness studios, was among the passengers on a plane believed to have crashed in Costa Rica, authorities from the Central American country said on Saturday.

Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage earlier Saturday about 17 miles (28 km) from Limon airport believed to be from a private plane carrying Schaller, the founder of Germany's McFit gym chain, and some members of his family.

Schaller, 53, was traveling with other Germans including a 44-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and two minors. The pilot, 66, was a Swiss citizen, according to Costa Rica's security ministry.

Personal belongings in boxes organized on cement floor

Remains of a plane and personal belongings are shown at Limon airport after Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage about 17 miles (28 km) from this airport, Costa Rica October 22, 2022.  (Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Yellow caution tape in forreground of plane crash

A police cordon is pictured next to remains of a plane and personal belongings at Limon airport after Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage about 17 miles (28 km) from this airport, Costa Rica October 22, 2022.  (Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Personal belongings laid out on cement floor

Personal belongings are shown at Limon airport after Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage of a plane about 17 miles (28 km) from this airport, Costa Rica October 22, 2022.  (Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about the missing plane, which was en route from Mexico to Limon, Security Minister Jorge Torres said earlier.

The aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, according to Torres.