Cantor executive, former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died. He was 59.

The news was reported by his family said in a statement Saturday.

Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015.

It was at Deutsche Bank where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business.

Jain was Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen and was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank.

"Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors," said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. "Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial center."

Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain "was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president."

He began his career at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he set up and then ran the firm’s global hedge fund coverage group.

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.