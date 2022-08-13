Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Cantor executive, former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Jain was a former co-CEO at Deutsche bank and was a president at Cantor Fitzgerald until his death

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died. He was 59.

The news was reported by his family said in a statement Saturday.

Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015.

Photo of Anshu Jain

FILE - Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank Anshu Jain speaks during the annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 22, 2014. Jain, a fomer co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, according to a statement by his family on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was ( (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) / AP Newsroom)

It was at Deutsche Bank where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business. 

US ECONOMY ON BRINK OF 'MAJOR RECESSION,' DEUTSCHE BANK WARNS

Jain was Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen and was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. 

Logo on Deutsche Bank building

A logo is pictured on the Deutsche Bank building in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors," said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. "Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial center."

DEUTSCHE BANK WINDING DOWN RUSSIA BUSINESS

Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Photo of Anshu Jain with Cantor executives

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald: Anshu Jain, Edie Lutnick, Howard Lutnick and Jim Buccola on September 11, 2019 in New York City.  ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald) / Getty Images)

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain "was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president."

He began his career at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he set up and then ran the firm’s global hedge fund coverage group.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.