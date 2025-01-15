Trump inaugural: These companies are at the top with donations

President-elect Trump’s inaugural fund has seen a flurry of contributions from big-name companies in recent weeks.

They come in the lead-up to the Jan. 20 ceremony to swear Trump into office as America’s 47th president and the slew of events surrounding that occasion.

The industries that the companies making donations belong to range from aerospace and tech to automotive and finance, among others.

Boeing told FOX Business it was "pleased to continue Boeing’s bipartisan tradition of supporting U.S. Presidential Inaugural Committees."

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," Global Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy Karan Bhatia said in a statement to FOX Business. "We are also donating to the inaugural committee."

"The inauguration of a new president is a time-honored tradition in the U.S.," Toyota said. "Like many other companies, Toyota Motor North America is pleased to support the inauguration ceremony, reflecting our deep and growing U.S. presence."

"As part of our decades-long commitment to bipartisan advocacy, Intuit will donate $1 million to the president-elect's inauguration committee," Intuit said in a statement to FOX Business. "Intuit is committed to ensuring our customers’ voices are heard on important issues, and our expanded participation in the democratic process reflects our growth as a company and the variety of policy issues that impact the approximately 100 million diverse consumers and businesses we serve."

Here are some companies making inaugural fund donations and how much they’re contributing.

Boeing - $1 million

Google - $1 million

Hyundai - $1 million

FCA US - $1 million

Microsoft - $1 million

Amazon - $1 million

AMAZON PLANS TO MAKE $1 MILLION DONATION TO TRUMP INAUGURAL FUND; BEZOS TO VISIT MAR-A-LAGO

Uber - $1 million

On top of the ride-hailing company’s contribution, Trump’s inaugural fund also received $1 million from Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Ford - $1 million

Vehicles are also being provided by Ford for the inauguration, according to a company spokesperson.

Toyota Motor North America - $1 million

Robinhood - $2 million

General Motors - $1 million

Like Ford, General Motors is also supporting the inauguration with vehicles.

Intuit - $1 million

Meta Platforms - $1 million, according to The Wall Street Journal

Delta Air Lines - $1 million

Bank of America confirmed to FOX Business it was making a contribution to Trump’s inauguration without specifying the amount.

Meanwhile, his inaugural fund is also receiving a donation from Goldman Sachs, according to a source familiar with the matter. That donation, whose size was not clear, was earlier reported by Reuters.

TRUMP'S INAUGURAL FUND RECEIVES $1 MILLION DONATION FROM MARK ZUCKERBERG'S META: REPORT

Corporate inaugural fund contributions are not uncommon, with companies like Bank of America, Google, Microsoft having done so for prior presidential inaugural committees. In another example, Boeing made $1 million gifts to presidential inaugural committees in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the company.

Companies aren’t the only ones sending funds to the committee for Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

FOX News Digital reported in mid-December that Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, had plans to give. The donation was reportedly worth $1 million.

Another tech CEO – Apple’s Tim Cook – made a contribution of his own that size, according to Axios. FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.

In total, more than $170 million of funds have flowed into Trump’s inaugural fund, The New York Times reported last week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The president-elect’s swearing-in is expected to occur Monday at midday local time, with hundreds of thousands of people anticipated to watch in-person.

There will be several other events that day, including a parade and three balls after the inauguration. Events are also being held Saturday and Sunday ahead of it.







