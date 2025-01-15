Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Trump inaugural: These companies are at the top with donations

Trump's swearing-in is slated for Jan. 20

close
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are set to take the oath of office on the west front of the Capitol, where security is expected to be unprecedentedly tight. video

WATCH LIVE: Secret Service and police on security blueprint ahead of Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are set to take the oath of office on the west front of the Capitol, where security is expected to be unprecedentedly tight.

President-elect Trump’s inaugural fund has seen a flurry of contributions from big-name companies in recent weeks. 

They come in the lead-up to the Jan. 20 ceremony to swear Trump into office as America’s 47th president and the slew of events surrounding that occasion. 

The industries that the companies making donations belong to range from aerospace and tech to automotive and finance, among others. 

Boeing told FOX Business it was "pleased to continue Boeing’s bipartisan tradition of supporting U.S. Presidential Inaugural Committees." 

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," Global Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy Karan Bhatia said in a statement to FOX Business. "We are also donating to the inaugural committee."

"The inauguration of a new president is a time-honored tradition in the U.S.," Toyota said. "Like many other companies, Toyota Motor North America is pleased to support the inauguration ceremony, reflecting our deep and growing U.S. presence."

"As part of our decades-long commitment to bipartisan advocacy, Intuit will donate $1 million to the president-elect's inauguration committee," Intuit said in a statement to FOX Business. "Intuit is committed to ensuring our customers’ voices are heard on important issues, and our expanded participation in the democratic process reflects our growth as a company and the variety of policy issues that impact the approximately 100 million diverse consumers and businesses we serve."

Here are some companies making inaugural fund donations and how much they’re contributing.

Boeing - $1 million

plane flies by Boeing building

A logo is seen on the Boeing stand on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, south west of London, on July 22, 2024.  (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Google - $1 million

Google logo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2024/07/29: Logo of Google in skyscraper in the downtown district.  (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hyundai - $1 million

Hyundai grille

The Hyundai Motor Co. badge is displayed on the front grille of a Venue compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the company's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Hyundai is scheduled to release second-quarter earning (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FCA US - $1 million

Microsoft - $1 million

Microsoft Logo

A logo sits illuminated outside the Microsoft booth at ISE 2024 on January 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. This year the 20th edition of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is being held, the sixth in Barcelona. The hall occupies the entire surface of the (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon - $1 million

Amazon logo with shopping cart

 In this photo illustration, a shopping cart is seen in front of the Amazon logo. The company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, streaming and artificial intelligence. (Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AMAZON PLANS TO MAKE $1 MILLION DONATION TO TRUMP INAUGURAL FUND; BEZOS TO VISIT MAR-A-LAGO

Uber - $1 million

Uber headquarters

Uber headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Uber Technologies Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 6.  (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On top of the ride-hailing company’s contribution, Trump’s inaugural fund also received $1 million from Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. 

Ford - $1 million

ford logo

Ford signage at a dealership in Richmond, California, US, on Friday, June 21, 2024. CDK Global, a software provider to some 15,000 car dealers, was waylaid by debilitating cyberattacks this week that have had a crippling effect on the auto sales indu (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Vehicles are also being provided by Ford for the inauguration, according to a company spokesperson. 

Toyota Motor North America - $1 million

Robinhood - $2 million

Robinhood Markets smartphone logo

In this photo illustration, a woman holds a smartphone with the Robinhood Markets logo displayed on the screen. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

General Motors - $1 million

Like Ford, General Motors is also supporting the inauguration with vehicles. 

Intuit - $1 million

Meta Platforms - $1 million, according to The Wall Street Journal

Meta headquarters

Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. released earnings figures on February 1.  (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines - $1 million

Bank of America confirmed to FOX Business it was making a contribution to Trump’s inauguration without specifying the amount. 

Meanwhile, his inaugural fund is also receiving a donation from Goldman Sachs, according to a source familiar with the matter. That donation, whose size was not clear, was earlier reported by Reuters. 

TRUMP'S INAUGURAL FUND RECEIVES $1 MILLION DONATION FROM MARK ZUCKERBERG'S META: REPORT

Corporate inaugural fund contributions are not uncommon, with companies like Bank of America, Google, Microsoft having done so for prior presidential inaugural committees. In another example, Boeing made $1 million gifts to presidential inaugural committees in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the company.

Companies aren’t the only ones sending funds to the committee for Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. 

FOX News Digital reported in mid-December that Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, had plans to give. The donation was reportedly worth $1 million. 

Another tech CEO – Apple’s Tim Cook – made a contribution of his own that size, according to Axios. FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment. 

In total, more than $170 million of funds have flowed into Trump’s inaugural fund, The New York Times reported last week

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The president-elect’s swearing-in is expected to occur Monday at midday local time, with hundreds of thousands of people anticipated to watch in-person. 

There will be several other events that day, including a parade and three balls after the inauguration. Events are also being held Saturday and Sunday ahead of it. 




 