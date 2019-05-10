Rihanna, LVMH launch new fashion brand 'Fenty'

Rihanna is partnering with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion line, the company confirmed in a press release on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Dubbed “Fenty,” the pop star’s namesake fashion brand will include clothes, shoes and accessories. Rihanna will play a direct role in developing the products, the first of which will debut this spring.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH,” said Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s chairman and CEO. “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is the first woman to head an original fashion brand under the LVMH umbrella. The launch marks the creation of LVMH’s first new fashion house since 1987, the New York Times reported.

A new website for Rihanna’s brand went line on Friday. The line’s logo features the name “Fenty” in white letters against a blue background.

Advertisement

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Rihanna’s impending partnership with LVMH was first reported in January.