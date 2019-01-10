A look at Jeff Bezos’ biggest assets

On Wednesday, the world’s richest man alive Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, announced they were getting divorced, bringing into question the future of the Amazon CEO’s $137 billion net worth.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Although the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,” said a statement signed by both Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos.

Left unanswered in their announcement, however, was how the assets amassed during their marriage will be divided among the duo, or whether they had any prenuptial agreement or any other contract affecting the financial terms of their divorce (without an agreement, MacKenzie Bezos would likely be entitled to an equal share of her husband’s personal fortune, according to Bloomberg).

Here’s a look at some of the biggest assets owned by Bezos.

Amazon: Jeff Bezos, who founded the e-commerce behemoth with the support of his wife MacKenzie, owns a 16 percent stake in Amazon, or about 79 million shares of American stock. That accounts for about $130 billion of his personal fortune.

Blue Origin Rocket Company: Bezos founded the aerospace company, which is not publicly traded, in 2000. The business is expected to start competing directly with Elon Musk’s SpaceX by 2020.

Nash Holdings: This private company owned by Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million.

Bezos Expeditions: This manages Bezos’ venture capital investments, according to Visual Capitalist. Over the years, it’s poured money into Twitter, Domo, Juno Therapeutics, Workday, General Fusion, Business Insider, Makerbot and Stack Overflow.

Bezos Family Foundation: Run by Bezos’ parents, the foundation is funded through Amazon stock. It focuses mostly on early education, Visual Capitalist reported.

Property: Bezos owns land in Washington; Beverly Hills, California; Texas, Washington, D.C.; and New York City, according to Business Insider. He is the country’s 28th largest landowner, according to Land Report.

