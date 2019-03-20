Bill Gates just joined Jeff Bezos in ultra-exclusive $100 billion club

There are now officially two people in one of the world’s most exclusive clubs: Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, both of whom have net worths higher than the $100 billion threshold.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which tracks the fortune of the world’s richest people, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Gates has once again accrued a fortune worth exactly $100 billion. Bezos, the founder of Amazon and richest person in the world, is worth $146 billion.

The world’s third-richest person and French business magnate Bernard Arnault falls short of the centibillionaire mark, with a fortune worth about $86.2 billion.

It’s likely that Gates -- who was once the richest person in the world during the dot-com bubble -- won’t last long above the $100 billion mark. He has donated more than $30 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and has previously said that he intends to give the majority of his wealth to charity.

Bezos might also see a decline in his personal wealth, a result of the divorce from his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ, which also said divorce documents will be filed in Washington, a community property state.