Apple 'focused on making great products' amid rising antitrust fervor: COO Jeff Williams

Apple will remain focused on its products and services amid a political environment increasingly inclined toward antitrust probes and government scrutiny of big tech, said Apple COO Jeff Williams during an exclusive interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria."

When asked about Google and Facebook preparing for antitrust investigations, Williams said his company is "focused on Apple."

“From an Apple standpoint, we’re focused on making great products and services, and we believe the best way to do that is to integrate hardware and software and put the pieces all together,” he said.

Earlier this month, attorneys general from 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia announced an antitrust investigation into Google — citing the company’s domination of internet search and advertisement. Federal Trade Commission officials are also assessing whether Amazon is harming competition with its marketplace.

Microsoft president Brad Smith told Maria Bartiromo during an interview last week that he believes “it’s natural that governments here and around the world are taking a closer look at the tech sector” as it increasingly dominates the world around us.

