Amazon prepared for glitches on Prime Day, exec says

By AmazonFOXBusiness

Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay addresses concerns about the potential impact of Tropical Storm Barry on the company's fulfillment centers near the Gulf of Mexico.video

Amazon Prime VP on Tropical Storm Barry: We are prepared

Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay addresses concerns about the potential impact of Tropical Storm Barry on the company's fulfillment centers near the Gulf of Mexico.

Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay said the company has been working diligently ahead of Prime Day to make sure this year’s two-day sale event goes off without a hitch.

“We’ve been working on preparing for this year’s Prime Day since essentially last year’s Prime Day [was] over," Sibay told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. "So essentially we’re ready. We’ve been working very hard."

Despite a minor tech glitch that temporarily kept shoppers from making any purchases last year during Prime Day, the e-commerce giant still raked in a record $3.5 billion in sales.

Although Sibay declined to disclose the company’s forecasts for this year's Prime Day sales, he said: “we are expecting a record-breaking year again.”

