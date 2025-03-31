Activists place Elon Musk salute cutouts on Tesla chargers, video shows

A group of activists called "Overthow Musk" on social media posted a video of cutouts of Elon Musk "giving a wave to anyone considering buying a Tesla in Tottenham today."

The video, posted to Instagram on Thursday, shows the cutouts of Musk giving his infamous salute at an inauguration event affixed to Tesla chargers in front of a dealership in London.

It has gotten more than 3.2 million views and 9,200 comments as of Monday afternoon.

"Peaceful protest on steroids, love it!" one Instagram user wrote.

"I support Elon Musk and proud to say it!" another commented.

The following day, Overthrow Musk posted video of the cutouts being taken down.

Tesla's owner, Musk, has been in the political spotlight for his close relationship with President Donald Trump and as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla vehicles and dealerships have come under attack in recent weeks in response to Musk's right-wing activism.

In Rome, an overnight fire at a Tesla dealership that destroyed 17 cars was called an act of terrorism by Musk, according to Reuters.

Italy's special police unit, Digos, is leading an investigation looking into the possibility that anarchists set fire to the cars on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, a security source told the media outlet.

The fire brigade said in a statement that the blaze broke out at around 4:30 a.m. The dealership was partially damaged, but nobody was injured.

In the U.S., a 70-year-old Idaho man was arrested for allegedly striking a pro-Tesla demonstrator with his car just after the victim exited a truck adorned with "pro-Trump flags," police say.

Christopher Talbot of Meridian is now facing an aggravated battery charge following the incident Saturday outside of Boise.

Musk also owns aerospace company SpaceX and social media platform X.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Reuters contributed to this report.