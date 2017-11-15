Cards Against Humanity’s efforts to stop border wall construction lambasted by some

President Donald Trump’s $20 billion border wall proposal could be stalled by the party game Cards Against Humanity, which revealed Wednesday that it had purchased acres of land along the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes of preventing the Trump administration from constructing a wall between the two countries.

In an announcement on its website, the company, which launched with a $4,000 kickstarter campaign in 2012, wrote that it had retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as “time-consuming and expensive as possible” for Trump to build the wall.

"Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans," the company wrote. "He is so afraid that he wants to build a $20 billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing."

But that delve into national politics could ultimately backfire on the company: Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a collision with an undocumented immigrant, lambasted Cards Against Humanity for its attempt to slow down wall growth.

“Cards Against Humanity thinks that it’s just a fun thing to do something like this,” she told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald during an interview on “Risk & Reward.” “Take your distaste and your dislike of our president and use it in a different way. Don’t use it against your fellow Americans. Because not having a secure border is causing thousands of problems daily and affecting people’s lives.”

Mendoza said her son Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, who died in May 2014, died as a direct result of an immigrant who was “three times the legal limit drunk and high on meth”

Trump made the border wall a lynchpin of his 2016 presidential campaign, and while Congress has yet to appropriate the correct funds, the Department of Homeland Security approved a bill that provides $10 billion for a border wall. Senate Democrats have vowed to block attempts to provide funding for it. Currently, wall prototypes are getting ready to be tested.

“Hundreds of thousands of their fellow Americans are affected by illegal crime on a yearly basis. If one of their family members were affected like some of ours have been -- killed, assaulted, what not -- I think they would understand the issue a little better,” she said.