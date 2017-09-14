Border wall remains contentious issue in Congress



Contentions over a U.S.-Mexico border wall continue as Congress, and the Trump administration, debate how to proceed with immigration with divisions emerging along party lines.

Anthony Sabato Jr., a Republican congressional candidate who’s challenging incumbent Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.), has said that he supports finding some type of comprehensive legislation that simultaneously protects young undocumented immigrants and makes it more difficult for people to enter the U.S. illegally.

“We need to build this wall,” Sabato, who emigrated from Italy in the mid-1980s, told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on ‘The Intelligence Report.’ “And we need to make it harder for people to come to this country, but with hard work it’s not impossible.”

Last week, President Donald Trump announced his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) , an Obama-era program that mainly offers protection to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country under age 18. Now, Congress has less than six months to push through some type of legislation regarding young undocumented immigrants.

Trump met with Democratic leaders at the White House on Wednesday where they reportedly discussed immigration and DACA. In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said they had reached an agreement with the president to “enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that while the meeting did include DACA discussions, there was no agreement between the two parties to permanently exclude a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On Twitter, the president touted that the border wall is already under construction and will continue to be built.

