U.S.-Mexico border wall prototype could transform illegal immigration

A new prototype for the southern border wall between the United States and Mexico -- a campaign platform that Donald Trump often touted during the 2016 presidential election -- could transform illegal immigration into America.

Continue Reading Below

Consisting of a welded-wire mesh fence, the new wall could stop nearly all illegal entry from Mexico, Border Walls Builder LLC manager Don Cameron told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

“I don’t know about the reality of it becoming funded and that,” he said. “But I know the effectiveness of our fence. We are confident that it will stop and prevent at least 99 percent of illegal entry across the Rio Grande River into Texas.”

Cameron submitted a request for information proposal to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which will come to take a look at the prototype, he said.

On Wednesday, the House Homeland Security Committee approved a bill that includes $10 billion in funding for a border wall.

Overall, a new border wall between the nearly 2,000-mile-stretch could cost the U.S. approximately $21.6 billion to construct, according to an estimate from the Department of Homeland Security. In July, the House pass a spending bill that included a $1.6 billion down payment for the construction of the wall.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A report from the Department of Homeland Security estimated about 170,000 people entered the country illegally from the southern border in 2015 -- a significant reduction from the estimated 1.7 million people who entered in 2005.