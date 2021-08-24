Varney details the 'great events' defining Biden's presidency

During in his latest "My Take," FOX Business "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the chaos in Afghanistan, weakening international relations and rising national debt, describing them as "great events" that will define Biden’s presidency.

STUART VARNEY: Great events are taking shape as we speak: they will define Biden's presidency.

Afghanistan: do we pull out entirely on August 31st?

Deadline day, one week from today.

The Taliban says "there will be consequences" if we stay. Our CIA director met the Taliban leader secretly in Kabul Monday. We don't know what the president's decision will be: leave in a week, as the Taliban demands. Or stay and fight, and get everyone out.

International relations: the Europeans are unhappy with Biden's handling of the crisis. They detested Trump, but Biden makes them nervous. China senses the president's weakness and threatens Taiwan.

Another great event that shapes the presidency and our economy: to spend a trillion building roads and bridges, or $3.5 trillion building a socialist society? There's an important vote today.

Back-to-school? A major concern for parents. There are now vaccine and mask mandates in many school districts. And there's intense resistance too. So, for a third year, COVID disrupts our children's education.

Back-to-work? More and more companies announce vaccines are a "must" for their workforce. There's plenty of resistance. If you have to get the jab to go back to the office, many workers will stay on remote. The pandemic has changed work, and the workplace.

One more: the market. Stocks keep hitting record highs. Could this be because investors see the other side of the delta surge? The pace of infections is slowing. The pace of vaccinations is picking up. Check your 401k and smile.

The news is coming thick and fast, and two hours from now the president speaks on Afghanistan.

It’s the making of history, and you're watching it.

