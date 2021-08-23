Biden slammed for Afghanistan exit by Ex-Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden: I don't negotiate with the Taliban

President Biden was criticized by Rob O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co.," on the heels of the president’s commitment to evacuate U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans from the nation.

ROB O'NEILL: [Biden] better be prepared to fight. This is why you don't give a date to be out. We're going to get our guys when we get them and do it the way we want to do it. I can't even believe it that the Taliban is telling us that if we don’t negotiate with them… I don't negotiate with the Taliban, I kill them. It's not it's really not that hard.

…

This is when you step up, when you plant your feet and then you move forward. You fight the enemy. You see the people who need to be rescued.

…

We're making ourselves look bad. It's pathetic. I'm ashamed. I feel like I lost a big chunk of my life.

