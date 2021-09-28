Varney on cost of going green: ‘This winter is crunch time’

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney rips Democrats for pushing climate reform amid "sharply" rising gas prices, arguing "going green is not cheap" during his "My Take" Tuesday.

STUART VARNEY: Going green is not cheap. The climate warriors insist it’s worth it: they are saving the planet. But voters will have to decide if the price is too high. The price is already rising sharply.

Europe has an energy price crisis. And it’s largely because they scaled down fossil fuel use at every opportunity. They spent trillions subsidizing renewables, like wind power.

But this summer, the wind didn't blow, and they couldn't produce enough electricity to satisfy demand.

Result: the cost of electricity has doubled this year, and the price of natural gas has gone up five-fold.

The Europeans are super-green. Let’s see if that holds in a cold winter.

Over here, we've been showing you the sharp rise in nat gas prices: we are paying the highest price in over seven years.

Hurricane Ida shut down some production. That didn't help. But the green's, their jihad against fossil fuels, that's really hurt.

You look at your heating bill this winter, you will literally see inflation.

And yet, we are debating a multi-trillion-dollar "Green New Deal." The climate crowd wants to spend enormous amounts of money to re-organize our entire society. Trillions to kill coal, oil and natural gas.

Will we, as a country, go the European route? Will we sacrifice our living standard now, to "save The planet" in the future?

I think not. This is not about climate skepticism. This is an argument about the cost of going green.

This winter is crunch-time.