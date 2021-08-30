Varney on Biden presidency: Nothing can erase the image of a president who is not leading

"Varney and Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden after a series of crises and missteps mount against his presidency, arguing "nothing can erase the image of a president who is not leading" during his latest "My Take," Monday.

STUART VARNEY: It’s now Monday night in Afghanistan.

In a matter of hours, our troops will be gone, leaving behind thousands of people for whom getting out is a matter of life and death. The story over there, is not over.

And it’s not over here, either.

The post-mortems are about to begin. After a mess like this, there will surely be resignations at the highest level. Speaker Pelosi won't bring House members back to D.C. to investigate, but hearings will eventually be held, and heads will roll.

FAMILY OF MARINE KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN SLAMS BIDEN MEETING AS SCRIPTED, A ‘TOTAL DISREGARD' TO MARINE'S DEATH

President Biden? He won't resign and he won't be removed from office. There is great reluctance to install a President Harris!

But Biden's leadership has been seriously compromised.

He has blamed Trump and the Afghans for the failure: That's just dishonest: grasping at straws.

He’s consistently looked tired, overwhelmed, even confused. That’s an appearance of weakness that’s just not right at a time like this.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He doesn't answer questions, and when he does, they come from reporters he is "instructed" to call on!

Who "instructs" him? Who writes his scripts? Who's really in charge?

The Democrats will try to recover. They will ignore the debacle in Afghanistan, as much as they can, they will "move on", just like they moved on from Clinton and Lewisnky. They'll move on by offering free stuff. Free college, free pre-K, "free" dentistry and eye-glasses. They will try to buy your vote.

That’s politics.

But nothing can erase the image of a president who is not leading. There's another three and a half years of this still to come.