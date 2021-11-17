Varney: Fox Nation's Patriot Awards celebrate liberty, opportunity

FOX Business host Stuart Varney spotlighted what it means to be "American" ahead of Fox Nation's third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, revering the country's liberty and opportunities.

STUART VARNEY: Tonight, Fox presents the third annual Patriot Awards. Good, it’s time we heard more from people who respect this country.

We've heard enough from the "hate America" brigade.

I want to put my two cents worth in, because, I chose to be an American. It was a conscious choice. I didn't turn my back on my native England. I turned my face to the freedom America offers. Ignore the nay-sayers. They're guilt-tripping America for the sins of the past.

This is still the land of opportunity: that’s why people come here by the millions, every year.

But it’s more than that. It’s more than money. It’s more than just getting a good job.

It’s the sense of autonomy, individuality, that turns on so many immigrants like me. In America, you can make your own choices. You run your own life. That’s called liberty.

I don't think of myself as part of a group. I'm not hyphenated. And I resent being labeled as anything other than "American."

When I stood up and pledged allegiance to this country, there were 38 nationalities in the room, and hardly a dry eye anywhere. We were newly minted citizens, grateful to be joining a constitutional republic.

So thank you America. I'll be celebrating tonight, and I hope you will be too.