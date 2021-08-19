Varney: Biden’s media ‘clout’ is slipping away

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden’s media "clout" hanging in limbo as his Afghan exit draws bipartisan scrutiny.

STUART VARNEY: First came the Pentagon brass, Defense Secretary Austin, and Gen. Mark Milly. American troops are in harm's way in Afghanistan. Their commanders have to take questions. And they did.

Then came the commander in chief, and he delivered a 20-minute speech on COVID! And when he was done, he walked out. No questions. It was a "failure to communicate", actually, a refusal to communicate. And that’s just not right.

Why did he overrule his commanders who didn't want such a rapid troop withdrawal? Why did we hand over Bagram Air Base which could easily have handled mass evacuations?

The commander in chief should be answering those questions!

He did submit to an interview with George Stephanopolous. He said the chaos was inevitable. And when asked about the 600 jammed into an escape plane, he interrupted. Dismissed it, saying it happened four or five days ago, ignoring the ugly scenes that emerge every single day.

His performance has been so bad, that he's losing the media for heaven's sake!

Look at this:

"Where is the accountability on the Afghan pullout?"

"The Biden administration moved slowly to help Afghan refugees as it prepared to exit"

And "Afghanistan isn't Biden's first epic mistake"

All three of those articles appeared today in the Washington Post!

The Afghan debacle has thrown the administration into yet another crisis. It is still unfolding and is likely to drag on.

His political capital, his clout, is slipping away.

How many Democrats will stick with the president?

Women tilted towards candidate Biden, but must now watch Afghani women killed for not wearing a burka!

Veterans see military leaders over-ruled, with disastrous consequences.

And voters across the board see our country humiliated.

The president must show that he is up to the job… And he can't do that from behind closed doors. And he absolutely can't do that by refusing to tell us what's going on!

