Varney: Taliban will put price on Biden's desperation

Stuart Varney, in his latest "My Take," on "Varney & Co.," discussed the fallout from Afghanistan as the Biden team must cooperate with the Taliban to ensure safe evacuations from Kabul. The FOX Business host argued that they will "put a price" on the president's desperation.

STUART VARNEY: Is it the desperate flight from Saigon 1975, or is it the hostage-taking in Tehran 1979?

I think it’s both.

America has been humiliated by the scenes of escape from Afghanistan, just like Vietnam. And now we have what looks like a hostage situation, just like Iran.

Make no mistake, the Taliban are holding Americans hostage. They decide who gets out of Kabul, and at what price?

Biden now has to negotiate with the enemy, and because of the botched withdrawal, he's playing a weak hand. Our troops control the airport, but the Taliban control who is allowed to get there.

They can spin this thing out.

The Mullahs humiliated President Carter, keeping their American hostages for 444 days.

The Taliban can do exactly the same thing in Kabul. They know Biden is desperate to get out. They'll put a price on that desperation.

This is a mess of the president's own making.

The intelligence agencies and the military advised him against a rapid withdrawal. They were overruled, and the Taliban are now the hostage-takers, and Joe Biden is the Jimmy Carter of the 2020s. It is humiliating: we now depend on them for the safety of our citizens and allies.

One last point.

Some of our viewers will remember the end of the Tehran hostage crisis -- January 20 1981. Just as Ronald Reagan took the oath of office, the hostages flew home.

The Mullahs had played with Carter, but they knew they couldn't get away with it when "The Gipper" was the president.

