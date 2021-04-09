Avelo Airlines CEO aims to 'inspire travel' amid COVID pandemic with lower fares

Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss the launch of his new low-fare airline amid the COVID pandemic. Operating first out of Burbank, California, Avelo will fly exclusively to "small service" airports starting at $19.

ANDREW LEVY: Our pricing structure is going to be very low because our business is about being a low-cost carrier, a low-fare operator. Our business works by driving down the price and getting more people to travel. The reason we're targeting short-haul markets, quite honestly, is because the pricing is, as you noted, quite high. So there's a great opportunity there.

We opened for sale yesterday with promotional fares at $19, one-way for every single one of the routes that we've announced, 11 markets out of Burbank. After that period ends, the fares will still be incredibly low. Not going to be at $19, but they'll be exceptionally low. Our business is about driving volume, getting people to travel more often. Our purpose is to inspire travel, and obviously the fare is a big part of that…

From a risk mitigation standpoint, look, we're still in a pandemic. We recognize that. We have to make sure that all of our customers comply with federal law, which includes now wearing masks. We support that. We encourage it. We're going to take all the other COVID mitigation strategies that quite honestly, we've watched the industry, you know, put together over the last year. And we're just going to apply the exact same thing.

We're going to clean the airplanes regularly using anti-microbial compounds to prevent pathogens from accumulating on the airplane. We're going to give customers when they get on the airplane, a little bag, a sealed bag with water, a cookie and some sanitizer gel. So we're going to do everything we can.

We do our part to try to keep everybody safe. Obviously, if people don't feel safe, they're not going to travel. So we're in the business of always taking care of safety. And, you know, we'll do exactly what every other airline out there is doing to get people to fly and feel comfortable.