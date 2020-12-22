Zoom allowing unlimited video call time for Christmas, New Year's

Zoom is allowing unlimited video call time on certain dates between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. this holiday season.

The video-conferencing platform usually limits users to 40 free minutes of video call time, but the company is removing that ceiling for four days this week between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 and four days next week between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

Zoom also removed the 40-minute free call limit last week between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 for the last day of Hanukkah. Kwanzaa takes place between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 this year.

"Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short," the company said in a Dec. 16 blog post.

The time limit will automatically be lifted across Zoom on the dates listed. The platform recommends users protect calls with meeting passwords and waiting rooms.

Users can also download festive backgrounds and filters for the occasion.

Zoom has proved an essential technology amid the coronavirus pandemic for businesses, schools and families to connect with one another as the virus keeps people home and away from public settings. The platform grew from about 10 million daily participants last January to 300 million in April.

The company reported more than $777 million in sales in November, up from $198.4 million -- or 367% -- year-over-year, beating analysts' expectations, according to its third-quarter earnings report.

Zoom is expecting 2021 sales to reach more than $2.5 billion for the full fiscal year, representing 314% year-over-year growth.