Dave Ramsey: Why we spent $10 million to pay off debt for 8,000 people

If you’ve ever been deep in debt, you’ve known the stress and fear that goes with collectors calling at all hours of the day and night.

When I started my company 30 years ago, my wife and I were just starting to rebuild after a financial catastrophe. We still remember the nasty collection calls, and the uncertainty of living paycheck to paycheck. We had been borrowers, slaves to the lenders. And there were times we’d daydream about all that debt just miraculously disappearing.

Our team at Ramsey Solutions was able to make that dream come true for 8,000 people this holiday season.

I always tell my team that we are blessed for one reason, and that reason is so we can be a blessing to others.

So, our company bought medical and car debt from two private debt collection companies—to the tune of $10 million—and completely forgave it. No strings attached, no contest to enter, and no hoops to jump through. Just gone.

Hello? Your debt Is forgiven

Every Ramsey Solutions team member got to make phone calls and deliver the good news. Hearing the stories from this has been amazing.

On the other end of the phone was a real person with real, everyday struggles. Hearing their powerful stories just blew us all away.

One person said, “I strung that thing (the debt) along, just scraping to make payments. It’s one of those things that you’re never gonna pay off, because you have current bills and it gets lost in the shuffle.”

She added, “I work in a women’s facility, and I tell those women every day that things are going to get better. You can’t even explain to them how it’s going to get better, but then it gets better in ways you’ve never dreamed of . . . like this phone call.”

There was no catch. We didn’t make them promise to start living on a budget, or cut up their credit cards, and we didn’t pitch any of our products.

By the time we were giving the good news to folks on the phone, the debt had already been paid. There was nothing for them to do but get off the phone, tell their family and friends, and celebrate!

By now you’re probably thinking... but why?

Why the heck would anyone scoop up $10 million worth of debt, and pay it off just like that? Well, the answer is simple—to show the love of Jesus Christ. You see, this whole completely forgiving a debt thing has been done before—by Him. No other gift could compare to that one, but we felt this was one, small way we could continue to pass on that love.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been rough. We’ve all felt it in one way or another. But there’s no better time than Christmas to turn it all around, spread joy, and cap off the year by being a bright beacon of hope.

So, no matter what this year has been like for you, I hope you’ll be on the lookout for ways you can bless someone else. It’ll do wonders for you both.

Giving changes something within your spirit, and when you’re generous to others it creates a generosity effect. People can’t help but pass it on. Generosity is contagious—in the best possible kind of way.

Have a Merry and blessed Christmas!

