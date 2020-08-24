Zoom service down for some users days after massive expansion

Popular video conferencing app Zoom Communications said Monday that some users were experiencing "partial outages" for some of its services.

The desktop and mobile apps are working, but Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars are having the outages, the company said on its website.

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars and are working on a fix for this issue," a Zoom spokesperson told FOX Business via email. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Shares of Zoom were trading lower on Monday.

The outage comes just days after the app announced that it's expanding support for a number of devices, including Facebook Portal.

In a press release, Zoom, which has seen a boom during the coronavirus pandemic, said the support for Zoom for Home would come at different times. Facebook's Portal, which also competes with Zoom's own hardware, is getting support next month and the other devices, which include Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max, will come before the end of the year.

The way Zoom for Home will work on each device is slightly different. Facebook's Portal devices will just add a Zoom app and use the device's smart camera to "automatically ... keep you in frame for immersive video calls with colleagues and family."

The apps will first be available for the Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV "in the future," Zoom added.

The Amazon Echo Show devices will use a person's calendar and sync so a user can say, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting.” Users can also enter a meeting without the meeting ID or passcode if they've linked their calendar to the Alexa app.

The Echo Show 8 will be the first device to get Zoom for Home support, with others coming later.

Google's Nest Hub Max will see similar support, using integration with Google Calendar and Google Assistant to pull existing Zoom meetings from a person's calendar.

Shares of Zoom were lower on Monday, falling 1.7% to trade at $284.69.

