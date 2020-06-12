Zoom responds following China controversy

Zoom responded to recent heat over shutting down a U.S. human-rights organization’s account.

The video conferencing company says that it hopes that "governments who build barriers to disconnect their people from the world and each other will recognize that they are acting against their own interests, as well as the rights of their citizens and all humanity."

The statement came concerning a videoconference on the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Zoom suspended user accounts and ended meetings linked to the anniversary after the Chinese government demanded it do so.

San Francisco-based Humanitarian China said when it tried to access the platform Sunday, it found the account had been closed without notification or explanation from the videoconferencing platform. Zoom quietly reactivated the account Wednesday.

In a tweeted statement, Zoom explained the steps being taken.

Zoom admits to two mistakes.

Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China.

Zoom is developing technology that will enable it to remove or block at the participant level based on geography.