Zoom: 300M daily participants during coronavirus pandemic, not 300M users

A week after Zoom said it had reached 300 million active daily video users, the video conferencing app changed its claim to 300 million active daily participants.

The app has grown from 10 million daily participants in a matter of months as people turn to video conferencing to work and connect with family and friends from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company called the user-participant error a "genuine oversight."

"We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. We want to be clear: this was first announced in our April 22 webinar as 300 million daily participants by our CEO Eric Yuan," the company said in a statement.

Zoom is scrambling to fix privacy and cybersecurity concerns, announcing last week that the company hired Lea Kissner, Google's former global lead of privacy technology, as a security consultant.

Kissner said the company is "designed to scale to meet heavy usage demands" while taking questions during a live webinar.

"We've been adding capacity in our data centers and working with our public cloud partners to scale as needed to ensure reliability, even with more than 300 million daily users," Kissner said.

The company has come under the scrutiny of Congress, state lawmakers and the FBI since reports of hacking, Zoombombing, information-sharing and ties to China have made consumers think twice about the app their workplaces use to host video meetings about potentially sensitive information.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan has repeatedly apologized to Zoom users and worked to make updates to and answer questions about the app. The company will be posting "security plan progress reports" every three months and has been making regular updates to its app.

The latest app update for Zoom 5.0 includes stronger encryption and a feature for hosts to report suspicious meeting participants to Zoom's Trust & Safety team.

