Zoom’s privacy concerns amid coronavirus boom prompts US AGs to ask questions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

At least two U.S. state attorneys have sought information from Zoom Video Communications Inc. following multiple reports that questioned the privacy and security of the videoconferencing app.

Zoom’s popularity has surged as employees at businesses, schools and millions of other organizations across the world work from home due to lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 128.20 +6.27 +5.14%

DAILY ZOOM USERS DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN TOP 200M

“We are alarmed by the Zoom-bombing incidents and are seeking more information from the company about its privacy and security measures in coordination with other state attorneys general,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN ZOOM'S PRIVACY QUESTIONED AS 'ZOOMBOMBING' ESCALATES

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston office on Monday warned Zoom users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely after it received two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as “zoombombing”.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

New York State AG Letitia James has sent a letter to Zoom with a number of questions to ensure the company is taking appropriate steps to ensure users’ privacy and security, a spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS