Yahoo launches its own smartphone for $50

Despite Verizon having an exceptionally prominent presence at Apple's iPhone event earlier this month, the telecom's Yahoo division has launched its own phone, the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y.

Continue Reading Below

The phone, announced on Thursday, will come with several Yahoo apps preinstalled, including mail, news, sports, finance and weather. The $50 phone only comes in one color (purple) and has other features such as a 5.45-inch HD display, 32GB of storage and a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

It's clear that Verizon wants more out of its Yahoo segment than it is currently getting. It's unclear, though, what the phone offers that couldn't be obtained using any other Android device or iPhone and downloading Yahoo's apps from their respective app stores.

VERIZON CEO: 5G-READY IPHONE PLAN HAS BEEN IN WORKS FOR A 'LONG TIME'

Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan told CNET that customers who buy the phone could potentially get ad-free email services, as well as an unlimited hotspot. Over time, the perks may expand to free access for Yahoo Finance and even free betting credits for sports gambling.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 57.06 +0.30 +0.53%

The Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y will be available on Verizon's Yahoo Mobile network, which launched in March, the statement said. However, in the same statement announcing the Yahoo phone, Verizon also noted that the Yahoo Mobile service will work with the latest iPhone 12 devices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Yahoo Mobile, which offers unlimited data plans for $40 a month, runs on Verizon's LTE network.

Shares of Verizon fell in Friday trading, declining 0.5% to $56.48.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS