Verizon CEO: 5G-ready iPhone plan has been in works for a 'long time'

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg took the stage at Apple’s iPhone 12 launch on Tuesday to announce the nationwide rollout of 5G networking.

Vestberg told Fox Business Network's “The Claman Countdown” Wednesday that the Apple-Verizon partnership has been “in the works for a long time.”

“Me and Tim Cook discussed this more than a year ago,” he said. “And of course we are sharing a lot of our technologies between our companies because ultimately, you can have a great handset but you’re also going to need a great network ... It’s a proud moment for us.”

Verizon has so far introduced 5G broadband in 55 U.S. cities, 43 stadiums and seven airports. Vestberg pointed out the “transformative” ultra-wideband technology is 20 times faster than 4G and outlined its groundbreaking capability.

“It’s huge,” he said. “four gigabits per second [faster] when it comes to download speeds – that’s enormous ... That’s why we could launch yesterday the NFL app, the super app with NFL and Apple. Where you can have seven screens at the same time on the iPhone and you can pick and choose which of them you want to look at.”

Vestberg added that he’s not concerned about competition between other carriers since Verizon’s customer base is “extremely loyal.”

“This is a very competitive market and has been so for years,” he said. “So this is nothing new for us and we will just continue to compete with our values."