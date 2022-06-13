Yahoo appoints Jessica Alba to board of directors

Yahoo announced Monday that it will add six new members to its board of directors, including actress Jessica Alba, to "support its new era of growth and transformation."

In addition to Alba, the new appointments include Liontree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, Array and Sapho CEO Fouad ElNaggar, K5 Global CEO Michael Kives, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, and Moxxie Ventures founder and general partner Katie Stanton.

The news comes a year after Verizon sold Yahoo to private-equity firm Apollo Group for $5 billion.

"We’re thrilled to welcome such high-caliber executives to the Yahoo Board of Directors, which we view as testament to Yahoo’s leadership in delivering seamless consumer products and digital media solutions at unparalleled scale, and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Yahoo Chairman Reed Rayman in a statement released by the company.

The new appointees will join Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone as well as Apollo and Verizon representatives on the board to "support its new era of growth and transformation."

"The intersection of media, tech, product, and content is more relevant than ever and this board represents the best minds in those categories. I look forward to working with this group to continue to create and innovate for our millions of consumers, advertisers, and media partners worldwide," Lanzone said in a statement.

Yahoo currently reaches nearly 900 million people worldwide. The platform features converging content in "finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news."