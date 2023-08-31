Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

X will soon allow users to use video and audio calls, Elon Musk says

Musk says X will soon become 'the effective global address book'

'FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino has the latest on the feud on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Charlie Gasparino: Martin Shkreli is challenging Elon Musk

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will soon allow video and audio calling for users, owner Elon Musk announced Thursday.

Musk made the announcement in an early morning post on X, saying video and audio calls would work on the platform without phone numbers. Musk says the new functionality will work for iOS and Android phones as well as Macs and PCs.

Musk did not offer details on how the calling system would operate, nor whether it would be available for non-subscribers.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will soon allow video and audio calling for users, owner Elon Musk announced Thursday. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Musk has not provided a launch date for the functionality, though he said he hopes it will turn X into "the effective global address book."

It remains unclear whether the ability to have calls will be restricted to accounts that follow each other. X released an encrypted messaging system earlier this year, and that was restricted to Blue subscribers who pay $8 per month.

Elon Musk has made a litany of changes to X since buying the company late last year. He laid off thousands of employees and then switched the verification system into a paid subscriber system, locking many previously free features behind a paywall. (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk has made a litany of changes to X since buying the company late last year. He laid off thousands of employees and then switched the verification system into a paid subscriber system, locking many previously free features behind a paywall.

Elon Musk announced plans to remove the "block" feature from the platform as well as remove headlines from posts linking to news articles. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

More recently, Musk has announced plans to remove the "block" feature from the platform as well as remove headlines from posts linking to news articles.

Many users have expressed frustration with the latest changes, however, saying it harms the user experience and penalizes journalists on the platform.