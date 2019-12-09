Want to be the next Mark Zuckerberg? Maybe this calendar app will help

Former Facebook Chief Information Officer Tim Campos has created a new “smart” calendar, Woven, which uses artificial intelligence to manage and schedule your time better.

Campos, who is the co-founder and CEO of Woven, joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Monday to discuss his company’s aim “to help people spend time on what matters most.”

Campos spoke about the importance of managing our schedule because “time's the most valuable asset that we have.”

“There’s only 24 hours in a day, and the only difference between me and Mark Zuckerberg, when it comes to time, is how we choose to spend our time,” he said.

Woven is an app that works with other calendars, like Microsoft or Google, to adjust and schedule events.

“[Other] calendars don't understand the difference between lunch with a friend and an interview that you might be having with a candidate,” he said. “That interview you need to be prepared for. You need to know who this person is and what information might be relevant for you to ask them. It's not necessary for your friend.”

“We're teaching the calendar how you spend your time." - Tim Campos, Woven co-founder and CEO

