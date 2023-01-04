World's largest iPhone factory back to 90% capacity in China: Report

The world's largest iPhone factory has reportedly been brought back to 90% capacity months after workers in China had shut down the plant over the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Foxconn Technology Group claims it is operating the factory with approximately 200,000 workers in the central Chinese of Zhengzhou, according to a report from Henan Daily, a Chinese state media outlet. The group is Apple Inc.'s largest production partner for their featured smartphone.

In October 2022, Zhengzhou, also known as iPhone City, came to a standstill after thousands of workers stalled production due to the government's strict zero-COVID policies . The protests disrupted supply chains and cost Apple billions over the last few months.

"At the moment, the order books look good, and the orders will peak from now until a few months after Chinese New Year," said Wang Xue, the deputy general manager of the factory, in an interview with the Chinese outlet.

Last month, Foxconn claimed full production would likely resume in late December to early January. The factory's reopening will likely boost Apple's sales of its latest iPhone for the New Year shopping season.

The fallout from the protests has impacted the rollout of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro max models, with Apple announcing customers will have to wait longer for those devices during the holidays.

Moreover, Apple has also begun rolling out plans to move manufacturing out of China into other countries in Asia, such as Vietnam and India.