World's largest iPhone factory needs 100K new workers ahead of holidays

Taiwanese officials and Foxconn leaders are offering bonuses to retired soldiers and low-level government employees to join the company.

The largest iPhone factory in the world needs tens of thousands of new workers in order to return to full operational capacity. 

Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn's Zhengzhou factories are currently in need of huge amounts of employees following last month's mass walkouts.

Foxconn has said the company is in need of 100,000 workers to bring the factory up to full production capacity.

CHINA'S COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS SLOWING IPHONE 14 PRODUCTION, APPLE SAYS

A staff member wearing personal protective equipment disinfects a factory at Industrial Park of Foxconn on Nov. 6, 2022, in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Workers departed the facility due to concerns surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 in the factory last month. 

Foxconn leaders and Taiwanese officials have encouraged labor demographics, including retired soldiers and low level government employees, to take shifts at the facilities, promising sign-on bonuses.

CHINESE AUTHORITIES CALL ON RETIRED SOLDIERS TO HELP FOXCONN IPHONE PLANT

A truck passes by a compound of the electronics manufacturer Foxconn, which is under strict access control to prevent COVID-19, in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.  (AH CHI/ Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Apple warned earlier this month that COVID-19 restrictions are hampering production at the main plant manufacturing the new iPhone 14 Pro in Zhengzhou, China. 

Following national pandemic protocol, Foxconn has been forced to isolate and sideline employees thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

NO EASY FIX FOR CHINA AS ECONOMY SLOWS MORE THAN EXPECTED

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," Apple said in a statement. 

Earlier this month, Foxconn quadrupled bonuses for workers who stayed and also began a recruitment drive that advertised higher than usual salaries.

An employee collects daily necessities and anti-epidemic supplies from a service point of Foxconn on Nov. 3, 2022 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. The Foxconn plant offers accommodation and regular healthcare services for workers who are willin (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products." 

Apple unveiled the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September, both of which are powered by a 5-core GPU and an A16 Bionic chip. 

Fox News's Paul Best contributed to this report.